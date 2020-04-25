News

Ashok Mastie unites over 30 artistes to spread message about COVID-19

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Apr 2020 11:59 AM

MUMBAI: Singer Ashok Mastie of "Khadke glassy" fame has brought together artistes like Mika Singh and Jasbir Jassi for a song, "Haunsla na chhadin", which aims at motivating people in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sung by Ashok Mastie, the lyrics have been penned by Kewal Arora with music by Money Sondh. The concept and creation of the song is by Pali Bhupinder Singh.

The music video features Punjabi celebrities like actress Aakanksha Sareen, Ashok, singer Daler Mehndi, screenwriter Daljeet Kalsi, actor Dev Kharoud, actor Dilraj Uday, actor Gurpreet Ghuggi, actor Harish Verma, Honeyjeet Singh, actor Jagjeet Sandhu, actress Jaspinder Cheema, singer Jasbir Jassi, actor Jaswinder Bhalla, actor Karamjit Anmol, actor Kaptan Ladi and singer Mika Singh.

They all recorded in their respective homes and put together the music video.

"Music is a great medium to engage masses into something inspiring and motivational. Music has the power to heal and 'Haunsla na chhadin' is one such song which will keep the fighting spirit alive in all of us, since we all are fighting against this pandemic in some or the other way," said Ashok.

"I want to thank all the artistes and music technicians for their special contributions for this song. I hope all of you will like the song and listen to it staying indoors," he added.

It is a Gurmansa Studios and Vinkal Studio Production song.

Tags Singer Ashok Mastie Khadke Glassy Mika Singh Jasbir Jassi Aakanksha Sareen Ashok singer Daler Mehndi Daljeet Kalsi Dev Kharoud Dilraj Uday Gurpreet Ghuggi Harish Verma Honeyjeet Singh Jagjeet Sandhu Jaspinder Cheema singer Jasbir Jassi Jaswinder Bhalla TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

These Bollywood couples prove age is just a...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

In pics: Sharad and Ripci’s wedding moments on...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here