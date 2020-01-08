Ashutosh Rana to play a pivotal role in Aditya Chopra’s Prithviraj

MUMBAI: Yash Raj is all geared to release their first Historic movie Prithviraj, the movie as already gone of floors and will be releasing at the end of the year.

The movie stars Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar in lead roles. Now as per sources it seems that versatile actor Ashutosh Rana had bagged a role in the movie.

He will be essaying the role of King Jaychand in the film. The movie is one of the most anticipated movies of the year 2020. Akshay Kumar is one of his interviews said that he is very happy and excited that he is part of Prithviraj.

It will be interesting to watch Akshay Kumar in the role Prithviraj.