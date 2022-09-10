Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari pens heartwarming note for 'Faadu' composer Santhosh Narayan

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who is busy with the post-production of her streaming series 'Faadu', recently met Santhosh Narayan, the music composer, who has designed the tunes for the series. The director, who refers to him as her brother, penned down a beautiful note for Santhosh as she shared a picture with him on her social media.

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who is busy with the post-production of her streaming series 'Faadu', recently met Santhosh Narayan, the music composer, who has designed the tunes for the series. The director, who refers to him as her brother, penned down a beautiful note for Santhosh as she shared a picture with him on her social media.

Taking to her Instagram, Ashwiny shared the picture as she wrote in the caption, "Only love and gratitude to you @musicsanthosh sir and your team. Thank-you for making music for #Faadu and teaching so many important nuggets in the process of making music. I left chennai only with memories of insane commitment, enthusiasm for your craft and laughter unlimited."

"Also please share Togayal, molgavattal and molgapoddi (varieties of chutneys) with your team now that I am not there to fight with the brother i never had Thank-you @meenakshi_santhoshnarayanan @[email protected] and the whole team, Valu, Manik for spoiling me with so much of unexpected love", she added in her note.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ashwiny is also working on the life story of Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy and author Sudha Murthy.

SOURCE: IANS

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/09/2022 - 16:15

