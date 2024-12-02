Astounding! Rajinikanth's extended cameo in Lal Salaam comes at a WHOPPING ₹1 Crore per minute? Details Inside!

MUMBAI: Superstar Rajinikanth, whose daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth is the director of his highly anticipated movie Lal Salaam, is getting ready for its premiere. The film is scheduled to premiere on the big screen on Friday, February 9. Rajinikanth's payment for his lengthy cameo in the movie has been revealed ahead of its release.

Rajinikanth is reportedly charging a whopping Rs 1 crore per minute for his role, according to a report on the popular south news portal. According to reports, the actor would appear in the film for 40 minutes; hence, his salary for Lal Salaam is nearly Rs 40 crore. The popular news portal was unable to confirm the report's accuracy, though.

It should be noted that superstar AR Rahman revealed during the music video's premiere that the superstar also wrote some of the movie's dialogue. In the film, he portrays Moideen Bhai, a Muslim character.

The main actors in the sports drama Lal Salaam are Vishnu and Vikranth, with Rajinikanth making a noteworthy lengthy cameo. The film's director, Aishwarya, noted a few days ago how delicate the subject matter is and how appreciative she is of her father's involvement, pointing out that only someone with deep humanity would sponsor a project like this.

Aishwarya revealed on social media a few days ago that the movie has been certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification, along with a picture of the poster.

Lal Salaam is said to have a running length of two hours and thirty-two minutes. The film explores a complex subject and sends a social message about the value of religious harmony. It is purportedly banned in Kuwait, nevertheless.

