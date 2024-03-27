Audience is in awe of Ankita Lokhande's Performance As Yamunabai In ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’. Here Is The proof!

Ankita Lokhande

MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande's Raw And Powerful Performance As Yamunabai in 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' wins audience, receives thunderous response!

'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar': Ankita Lokhande shines as Yamunabai, receives critical acclaim from fans and critics

Actress Ankita Lokhande is on cloud nine as her portrayal of Yamunabai in 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' has won the audience's heart. The audience is lauding the actress for her authentic portrayal of her character. Fans are praising how the actress effortlessly shouldered a part that was short but impressive and impactful. The film saw the actress in a makeup look, which added more authenticity to the character. 

Lokhande's chemistry with Randeep Hooda, who stars as Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in the film, emerged as the highlight of the film. Her seamless navigation of her character's complexities highlighted her acting prowess. Audiences praised her nuanced performance, which brings to life the struggles and unwavering support of a woman amidst revolutionary movement. 

Here's what critics and fans have to say:

A fan wrote, “Just watched the #SwantatryaVeerSavarkar trailer – gripping and powerful! Eagerly anticipating the release to witness this historic tale unfold.  Love you #AnkitaLokhande”

Another fan commented , "Overwhelming reviews for #YamunaBaiSavarkar widely praised by mass audience. First day of release and #AnkitaLokhande is receiving immense of praise and love for her performance. ANKITA IN VEER SAVARKAR #RandeepHooda #AnkuHolics”

Another fan also commented, “Ankita Lokhande’s portrayal in Swatantra Veer Savarkar is nuanced and gripping, surely she stands out in the movie with her act."

Ankita Lokhande's performance has for sure shined as the heart of the film. ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ marked Hooda's debut as a filmmaker.

