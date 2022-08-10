Audience perspective: Are the makers promoting the movie Pathaan through the fans?

MUMBAI : Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie Pathaan is creating a strong buzz all over the internet. The movie is just one day away from release, but ever since the advance bookings have been opened, the movie is creating records all over the world.

ALSO READ – Bholaa 2nd teaser: It is a cinematic visual treat and high on action

We can see many fan clubs have taken a lot of effort to book the entire theatre for the fans of superstar Shah Rukh Khan. There are many fans who have taken the interviews of the film exhibitors and have expressed their excitement regarding the release of the movie. Well, is this the strategy of the filmmakers; to not promote the movie through media but through the fan clubs? Here is what the audience has to say.

Priyanka - I thought that the stars would come out for the movie promotions, but I can see many fan clubs doing many activities. Maybe they are trying to promote the movie through fan clubs.

Tamanna - I believe when superstar Shahrukh Khan will face the media, they will have a lot to ask about many controversies, so that is the reason they have decided not promote the movie through the media but maybe they have given money to the fan clubs and they are doing wonders.

Prajakta - I am very excited for the movie, I am a big Shahrukh Khan fan and I can see many fans from different part of the nation taking lot of efforts to make sure to book the maximum seats for all the fans, I think so this is the new marketing strategy of the makers of the movie Pathaan.

Well, these are some people whom we spoke with regarding the promotion of the movie Pathaan. It is undoubtedly a treat to watch the various fan clubs from different parts of the nation undertake such huge activities just to make sure that maximum people can watch the movie. We look forward to seeing what the collection of the movie will bring to the box office of India.

If this promotional strategy of Yash Raj Films is true, what are your views on this? How excited are you for the movie Pathaan? Do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

ALSO READ –“Bholaa is a franchise-able character, and there is a surprise element in the movie which will take the franchise ahead” - Ajay Devgn