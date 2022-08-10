Audience perspective: Are the makers promoting the movie Pathaan through the fans?

We can see many pictures and posts all over the internet of various Fanclubs creating a strong buzz for the movie Pathaan. Here is the audience’s verdict on what they have to say regarding the promotion of the movie.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 01/24/2023 - 17:52
movie_image: 
Audience perspective: Are the makers promoting the movie Pathaan through fans?

MUMBAI :  Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie Pathaan is creating a strong buzz all over the internet. The movie is just one day away from release, but ever since the advance bookings have been opened, the movie is creating records all over the world.

ALSO READ –  Bholaa 2nd teaser: It is a cinematic visual treat and high on action

We can see many fan clubs have taken a lot of effort to book the entire theatre for the fans of superstar Shah Rukh Khan. There are many fans who have taken the interviews of the film exhibitors and have expressed their excitement regarding the release of the movie. Well, is this the strategy of the filmmakers; to not promote the movie through media but through the fan clubs? Here is what the audience has to say.

Priyanka -  I thought that the stars would come out for the movie promotions, but I can see many fan clubs doing many activities. Maybe they are trying to promote the movie through fan clubs.

Tamanna - I believe when superstar Shahrukh Khan will face the media, they will have a lot to ask about many controversies, so that is the reason they have decided not promote the movie through the media but maybe they have given money to the fan clubs and they are doing wonders.

Prajakta - I am very excited for the movie, I am a big Shahrukh Khan fan and I can see many fans from different part of the nation taking lot of efforts to make sure to book the maximum seats for all the fans, I think so this is the new marketing strategy of the makers of the movie Pathaan.

Well, these are some people whom we spoke with regarding the promotion of the movie Pathaan. It is undoubtedly a treat to watch the various fan clubs from different parts of the nation undertake such huge activities just to make sure that maximum people can watch the movie. We look forward to seeing what the collection of the movie will bring to the box office of India.

If this promotional strategy of Yash Raj Films is true, what are your views on this? How excited are you for the movie Pathaan? Do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

ALSO READ –“Bholaa is a franchise-able character, and there is a surprise element in the movie which will take the franchise ahead” - Ajay Devgn

Pathaan SHAH TUKH KHAN Deepika Padukone John Abraham YASH RAJ FIMLS Spy universe Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 01/24/2023 - 17:52

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Check out how Ankit Gupta’s career has progressed; from tuition teacher to famous TV actor
MUMBAI :One of the most well-known names on television right now is Ankit Gupta. He is well known for his role as Fateh...
Wow! Take a look at some of Manmeet aka Surbhi Chandna's best looks from 'Sherdil Shergill'
MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna is an actress who made her acting debut in 2009 with the role of Sweety in Taarak Mehta Ka...
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Garry to play his master plan at Seerat and Angad’s wedding
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Roohi wants Abhimanyu back as she feels without him everyone is rude to her
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
From Chinmay Mandlekar to Nishant Singh, Crime Patrol actors who have made it big! Details inside
MUMBAI :Television has always been the grandest of mediums and the audience's go-to for entertainment. The...
Recent Stories
RRR Academy Awards to One day Pathaan, here are some of the trending news for the day
RRR Academy Awards to One day to Pathaan, here are some of the trending news for the day

Latest Video

Related Stories
RRR Academy Awards to One day Pathaan, here are some of the trending news for the day
RRR Academy Awards to One day to Pathaan, here are some of the trending news for the day
The threequel of Fukrey to be released on this date in 2023!
The threequel of Fukrey to be released on this date in 2023!
“Is she wearing her daughter's dress, she is looking completely uncomfortable’ netizens trolls Anushka Sharma on her dressing fo
“Is she wearing her daughter's dress, she is looking completely uncomfortable” - netizens troll Anushka Sharma on her outfit at an event
“Is it snowing in Mumbai?” netizens trolls actress Parineeti Chopra for her dressing sense
“Is it snowing in Mumbai?” - netizens troll actress Parineeti Chopra for her outfit
Suhana Khan shares glamorous pictures, dad Shah Rukh Khan comments, “so contrary to…”
Suhana Khan shares glamorous pictures, dad Shah Rukh Khan comments, “so contrary to…”
“Bholaa is a franchisable character and there is a surprise element in the movie which will take the franchise ahead” Ajay Devgn
“Bholaa is a franchise-able character, and there is a surprise element in the movie which will take the franchise ahead” - Ajay Devgn