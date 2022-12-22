Audience Perspective! Besharam Rang similar to Ghungroo and Jhoome Jo Pathaan giving vibes of Swag Se Swagat?

MUMBAI : The songs of Pathaan, Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan, both have not received a great response. Besharam Rang was released a few days ago, and the song was trolled for a lot of reasons. Also, it has embroiled itself in a few controversies.

Today, the second song of Pathaan titled Jhoome Jo Pathaan has been released and it is also getting a mixed response, and of course there are trolls on social media. A lot of netizens also feel that the song is giving them the vibe of Swag Se Swagat from Tiger Zinda Hai.

When Besharam Rang was released, people thought it was quite similar to Ghungroo from War. So, we spoke to a few people and asked them if actually Besharam Rang is similar to Ghungroo and Jhoome Jo Pathaan is giving vibes of Swag Se Swagat. Here’s what they have to say…

Monica: Yes, totally, they do have the similar vibes. But, to be honest, Ghungroo and Swag Se Swagat, both were better tracks.

Ishaan: Just because all the films are produced by YRF, trolls are saying such things to make Pathaan look bad. But, Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan have nailed it in both the songs.

Aamir: Besharam Rang and Ghungroo are similar, but I don’t think that Jhoome Jo Pathaan looks like Swag Se Swagat.

Pahel: Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan, both the songs are different, maybe one or two scenes might remind you of Ghungroo and Swag Se Swagat, but they are totally not similar.

Agastya: Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan are disappointing songs. Let’s hope the film is better.

What do you have to say about Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan? Do let us know in the comments below…

