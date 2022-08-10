Audience Perspective! ‘TNM IS BETTER THAN PATHAAN’ trends, but is The Night Manager actually better than Shah Rukh Khan’s film?

MUMBAI : On social media, anything can start trending and sometimes some trends really start a discussion. So, from the past few hours, ‘TNM IS BETTER THAN PATHAAN’ is trending on Twitter. Well, TNM is the short form of Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor’s web series The Night Manager.

The Night Manager started streaming on 17th February 2023 and it has been getting a good response. The makers have released four episodes of the series calling it the part 1 and the part 2 will be reportedly out in June.

Also Read: The Night Manager Twitter review: Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor starrer gets thumbs up from netizens

Well, there’s similarity between The Night Manager and Pathaan’s storylines, apart from one thing that both are spy thrillers. So, ‘TNM IS BETTER THAN PATHAAN’ trend is a bit surprising. We spoke to a few people and asked them whether TNM is actually better than Pathaan.

Shikha: Not at all, Pathaan is a very big film and you cannot compare it with The Night Manager. Also, no one can have the style and swag like Shah Rukh Khan.

Shahid: The Night Manager is a very good web series, clearly much better than Pathaan. The movie had nothing apart from some good action and Shah Rukh Khan.

Mili: Both are equally good, one should not compare them. Also, Aditya is much younger to Shah Rukh Khan, so he can never compete with him.

Rakhi: Shah Rukh Khan is the best and no one can beat him. The Night Manager is a good series but Pathaan is the best.

Vivek: The Night Manager is more stylish than Pathaan, and of course we youngsters will prefer Aditya Roy Kapur over Shah Rukh Khan.

Also Read: Akashdeep Sabir shares his equation with Anil Kapoor in 'The Night Manager

What do you think? Is The Night Manager better than Pathaan? Let us know in the comments below...

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

