Audience Verdict! Netizens boycott Laal Singh Chaddha as they feel the movie promotes terrorism says “ How can someone like Aamir Khan goof up in the story by showing to sympathize with a terrorist and make him the CEO of a company”

Laal Singh Chaddha has faced the hatred of the audience as the trended on social media to boycott the movie and not watch it as it promoted terrorism and supported a terrorist to become someone in life and to give them a chance.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/17/2022 - 10:41
movie_image: 
Audience Verdict! Netizens boycott Laal Singh Chaddha as they feel the movie promotes terrorism says “ How can someone like Aami

MUMBAI: Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha was one of the most anticipated movies in Bollywood and the fans were eagerly waiting for the movie to release since the actor came after a four-year break.

The film clashed with Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan and both the movie released on the same 11th August.

But in spite of that, both the films are not doing well at the Box – office and haven’t managed to collect a lot of money.

Especially, Laal Singh Chaddha faced a lot of wrath from the audience as Netizens had trended to boycott the movie as they felt that the actor had hurt sentiments.

In the movie, Aamir and the makers of the movie showed how he unknowingly saved a Pakistan terrorist during a war in the scene and post that he befriended him and even made him the CEO of his company.

This scene hasn’t gone down well with the audience as they feel that the actor is trying to sympathize with a terrorist and trying to give him a chance which is so wrong as there is no forgiveness for terrorism and the movie has been boycotted and slammed for this major reason.

(ALSO READ - Aamir explains his labour of love to make 'Laal Singh Chaddha')

The fans are shocked that someone like Aamir Khan goofed up this big and didn’t notice such a huge mistake in the movie and are disappointed with him.

Check out what the audience’s had to say :

Karan Singh : The movie has no story, no emotions no connectivity and to top it up they have shown how you can make a terrorist a CEO of the company and give him a new life and there is no forgiveness for Terrorism and this all part is a wrong message which shouldn’t be spread ahead.

Pooja Singh:  How can a superstar like Aamir Khan do such a huge mistake as how can you forgive a terrorist a chance and make him the CEO of a company, there is no care for such people, it’s like giving a second chance to Kasab who was involved in the 26/ 11 attacks and was caught and they later letting him go and making him a good person and a CEO of a company and this is crap.

Kabir Khan : The movie has passed on a very wrong message and especially this coming from Aamir Khan is not acceptable as he should be careful in what he is showing. You cannot support a terrorist and give him a life and make him the CEO of the company no matter what he should be continued to be punished and not given a chance.

Reshma Das – I really wonder how Aamir Khan hosts a show called “Satyamev Jayate”, whereas he himself is provoking terrorism. He is really sick and double-faced when it comes to promoting a serious topic. He is not a perfectionist in my eyes and he needs to be careful about what movie he is making.

Neha Sharma:  It’s a highly disappointing movie and such a movie coming from Aamir Khan is not right, how can he promote terrorism and show that a terrorist has got a life and one must give them a chance, in the movie they have shown how the terrorist had killed Indian soldiers and in spite of that he became the CEO of the company I mean this is so sensitive and such a mistake coming from Aamir Khan is not right.

Well, there is no doubt that the audience isn’t in favour of the movie and is highly disappointed with the actor.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ - Aamir explains his labour of love to make 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Laal Singh Chaddha Aamir Khan Kareena Kapoor production Bollywood movies boycott Sushant Singh Rajput terrorism TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/17/2022 - 10:41

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kumkum Bhagya: What! Ranbir leaves Kohli's house with Prachi, and Sid to make this huge announcement
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
Pushpa Impossible: What! Damini takes charge to save Pushpa, asks for all the documents
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, titled ‘Pushpa Impossible’, has begun to make a...
EXCLUSIVE! Brownie Parasher BAGS Dangal TV's Jai Hanuman
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.We all know that a lot of...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: OMG! Sriti Jha reveals who is the winner of the show
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Chetna Pande to participate in the show?
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen...
Anupamaa: Disheartening! Anupamaa cuts off ties with Vanraj and Shahs, welcomes Anuj home with aarti
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Recent Stories
Kya Baat Hai! Check out the shocking common factor between Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor
Kya Baat Hai! Check out the shocking common factor between Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor
Latest Video