Audience Verdict! Netizens boycott Laal Singh Chaddha as they feel the movie promotes terrorism says “ How can someone like Aamir Khan goof up in the story by showing to sympathize with a terrorist and make him the CEO of a company”

MUMBAI: Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha was one of the most anticipated movies in Bollywood and the fans were eagerly waiting for the movie to release since the actor came after a four-year break.

The film clashed with Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan and both the movie released on the same 11th August.

But in spite of that, both the films are not doing well at the Box – office and haven’t managed to collect a lot of money.

Especially, Laal Singh Chaddha faced a lot of wrath from the audience as Netizens had trended to boycott the movie as they felt that the actor had hurt sentiments.

In the movie, Aamir and the makers of the movie showed how he unknowingly saved a Pakistan terrorist during a war in the scene and post that he befriended him and even made him the CEO of his company.

This scene hasn’t gone down well with the audience as they feel that the actor is trying to sympathize with a terrorist and trying to give him a chance which is so wrong as there is no forgiveness for terrorism and the movie has been boycotted and slammed for this major reason.

The fans are shocked that someone like Aamir Khan goofed up this big and didn’t notice such a huge mistake in the movie and are disappointed with him.

Check out what the audience’s had to say :

Karan Singh : The movie has no story, no emotions no connectivity and to top it up they have shown how you can make a terrorist a CEO of the company and give him a new life and there is no forgiveness for Terrorism and this all part is a wrong message which shouldn’t be spread ahead.

Pooja Singh: How can a superstar like Aamir Khan do such a huge mistake as how can you forgive a terrorist a chance and make him the CEO of a company, there is no care for such people, it’s like giving a second chance to Kasab who was involved in the 26/ 11 attacks and was caught and they later letting him go and making him a good person and a CEO of a company and this is crap.

Kabir Khan : The movie has passed on a very wrong message and especially this coming from Aamir Khan is not acceptable as he should be careful in what he is showing. You cannot support a terrorist and give him a life and make him the CEO of the company no matter what he should be continued to be punished and not given a chance.

Reshma Das – I really wonder how Aamir Khan hosts a show called “Satyamev Jayate”, whereas he himself is provoking terrorism. He is really sick and double-faced when it comes to promoting a serious topic. He is not a perfectionist in my eyes and he needs to be careful about what movie he is making.

Neha Sharma: It’s a highly disappointing movie and such a movie coming from Aamir Khan is not right, how can he promote terrorism and show that a terrorist has got a life and one must give them a chance, in the movie they have shown how the terrorist had killed Indian soldiers and in spite of that he became the CEO of the company I mean this is so sensitive and such a mistake coming from Aamir Khan is not right.

Well, there is no doubt that the audience isn’t in favour of the movie and is highly disappointed with the actor.

