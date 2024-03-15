“This award is for Aryan, Suhana, Abram, and Gauri, who pushed me out of the house so that I can come here and act,” said Shah Rukh Khan after receiving the ‘Best Actor’ award at the Maruti Suzuki Arena presents 22nd Zee Cine Awards 2024

MUMBAI : On 16th March, temperatures are all set to rise as ZEE, India’s leading television, media and entertainment conglomerate, is bringing back the biggest celebration of Bollywood – 'Maruti Suzuki Arena Presents 22nd Zee Cine Awards 2024.' The highlight of the event was the Badshah of Bollywood- Shah Rukh Khan captivating hearts with an extraordinary performance at the Zee Cine Awards.

Fans worldwide can eagerly anticipate an unforgettable entertainment extravaganza as the event airs at 7:30 PM on Saturday, the 16th of March, exclusively on Zee Cinema, Zee TV, & ZEE’s streaming platform, ZEE5.

The superstar will dazzle the audience with a spectacular aerial entry to kickstart his performance, followed by an electrifying dance routine. Adding a delightful twist, he'll be seen recreating his iconic dialogues with a touch of humor, with Sunil Grover stepping in as his comical heroine for a moment of pure fun. This hilarious gag had the audience roaring with laughter. Furthermore, his dance moves to popular songs like Chaleya, Zinda Banda, Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya, and Chaiyya Chaiyya were a treat to the audiences.

After his power-packed performance to his recent hits, he was honored with the ‘Best Actor’ award for his blockbuster film, Jawan. During his touching acceptance speech, Shah Rukh expressed gratitude towards his family for their unwavering support in his comeback journey.

Shah Rukh Khan said, “A few years back when my movies were not doing very well, I was disheartened, and eventually stopped doing films. I started making pizzas and playing with my children. They used to tell me that I am very entertaining at home, and they love me, but I am made for entertainment. They motivated me to come back and entertain my fans on the big screen. So, this award is for Aryan, Suhana, Abram, and Gauri, who pushed me out of the house so that I could come here and act.”

He added a special thanks to “my team which is also my family, for bearing with me. Especially Pooja Dadlani for working harder than me too.”

To know more, tune in to 'Zee Cine Awards 2024, on Saturday, 16th March Saturday at 07:30 PM on Zee Cinema, Zee TV and Zee5!

