“This award is for Aryan, Suhana, Abram, and Gauri, who pushed me out of the house so that I can come here and act,” said Shah Rukh Khan after receiving the ‘Best Actor’ award at the Maruti Suzuki Arena presents 22nd Zee Cine Awards 2024

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/15/2024 - 18:53
movie_image: 
Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI : On 16th March, temperatures are all set to rise as ZEE, India’s leading television, media and entertainment conglomerate, is bringing back the biggest celebration of Bollywood – 'Maruti Suzuki Arena Presents 22nd Zee Cine Awards 2024.' The highlight of the event was the Badshah of Bollywood- Shah Rukh Khan captivating hearts with an extraordinary performance at the Zee Cine Awards. 

Fans worldwide can eagerly anticipate an unforgettable entertainment extravaganza as the event airs at 7:30 PM on Saturday, the 16th of March, exclusively on Zee Cinema, Zee TV, & ZEE’s streaming platform, ZEE5. 
The superstar will dazzle the audience with a spectacular aerial entry to kickstart his performance, followed by an electrifying dance routine. Adding a delightful twist, he'll be seen recreating his iconic dialogues with a touch of humor, with Sunil Grover stepping in as his comical heroine for a moment of pure fun. This hilarious gag had the audience roaring with laughter. Furthermore, his dance moves to popular songs like Chaleya, Zinda Banda, Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya, and Chaiyya Chaiyya were a treat to the audiences. 

After his power-packed performance to his recent hits, he was honored with the ‘Best Actor’ award for his blockbuster film, Jawan. During his touching acceptance speech, Shah Rukh expressed gratitude towards his family for their unwavering support in his comeback journey.

Shah Rukh Khan said, “A few years back when my movies were not doing very well, I was disheartened, and eventually stopped doing films. I started making pizzas and playing with my children. They used to tell me that I am very entertaining at home, and they love me, but I am made for entertainment. They motivated me to come back and entertain my fans on the big screen. So, this award is for Aryan, Suhana, Abram, and Gauri, who pushed me out of the house so that I could come here and act.”

He added a special thanks to “my team which is also my family, for bearing with me. Especially Pooja Dadlani for working harder than me too.”

To know more, tune in to 'Zee Cine Awards 2024, on Saturday, 16th March Saturday at 07:30 PM on Zee Cinema, Zee TV and Zee5!
 

Aryan Suhana AbRam Gauri 22nd Zee Cine Awards 2024 Shah Rukh Khan Maruti Suzuki Arena Ramaiya Vastavaiya Chaiyya chaiyya Sunil Grover JAWAN Zee Cinema Zee TV and Zee5 TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/15/2024 - 18:53

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Trending News Today: From Amitabh Bachchan’s health update to Alice Kaushik in Khatron ke Khiladi-all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news
MUMBAI: There’s a lot going on in the world of TV, OTT and movies. The audiences have been keeping their eyes on the...
Vedaa actress Sharvari will make your heart pound with her glam and hot looks from latest photo shoot
MUMBAI: Actress Sharvari Wagh has been winning over the hearts of her fans with her amazing performances over the years...
Loved Bastar? Here are 4 upcoming controversial movies you shouldn't miss
MUMBAI: Bastar – The Naxal Story is directed by Sudipto Sen, the director earlier brought to us The Kerala Story....
Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Nidhi commits suicide, Karan gets arrested
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
12th Fail: Fan Fiction! Fans imagine a Rajkumar Hirani version of the movie, here’s how it goes
MUMBAI: 12th Fail starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar has motivated a big part of the audience and was very...
Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler: Prachi shocked to see Ranbir alive
MUMBAI: In the upcoming episodes of ZEE TV's KumKum Bhagya, viewers can expect more high-voltage drama in Purvi's...
Recent Stories
Amitabh
Trending News Today: From Amitabh Bachchan’s health update to Alice Kaushik in Khatron ke Khiladi-all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Amitabh
Trending News Today: From Amitabh Bachchan’s health update to Alice Kaushik in Khatron ke Khiladi-all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news
Sharvari
Vedaa actress Sharvari will make your heart pound with her glam and hot looks from latest photo shoot
Bastar
Loved Bastar? Here are 4 upcoming controversial movies you shouldn't miss
Rajkumar
12th Fail: Fan Fiction! Fans imagine a Rajkumar Hirani version of the movie, here’s how it goes
Sobhita
Sobhita Dhulipala ready to make waves in Hollywood with 'Monkey Man': A glance at her remarkable journey
Sidharth
Yodha Twitter Review: Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani’s performances highly appreciated by netizens