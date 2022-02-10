Awesome! Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya’s son Agastya is the coolest DJ in the town; watch his DJing skills here

MUMBAI: Natasa Stankovic, who has carved a niche for herself in showbiz, has taken to her Instagram handle and shared a super adorable video of her son Agastya.

The Serbian model, who came to India to make a career in the Hindi film industry, is quite active on the photo-sharing application wherein she has more than three million followers currently. Taking to Instagram, Natasa Stankovic, who is married to cricketer Hardik Pandya, shared a video wherein little Agastya can be seen enjoying the hit song Jugnu, and going by the caption, it seems he plays the song on a regular basis these days. “On repeat now days #jugnu #DJ Agastya in the house ” wrote Natasa Stankovic in the caption. Netizens are going gaga over the little boy’s DJing skills. They took to the comment section and flooded it with praises. We came across comments such as ‘Yo DJ AGU in the House’, ‘Auggu in form’, ‘Dj agastya rocks’, among others.

Natasa Stankovic is quite active on social media and keeps posting her photos and videos that are absolutely not to be missed. Recently, she shared a post comprising two snaps. The first one sees her posing in a fun way. As she stepped out with her son, she donned vibrant colours. She wore a pink high-neck sweater with golden yellow pants. In the following picture, the actress can be seen smiling for the camera as her son sat on her lap. Reacting to the delightful pictures, her hubby and cricketer Hardik Pandya said, “My babies” followed by a heart emoji. Take a look below.

On the professional front, Natasa Stankovic made her debut with Prakash Jha’s directorial Satyagraha. She made a special appearance in the song ‘Aiyo Ji’ and won over the audience’s heart. Later, she went on to work in films like Action Jackson, 7 Hours to Go, Fukrey Returns, and Zero, among others.

