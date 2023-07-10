Awesome! Tiger 3: Salman Khan expresses his gratefulness for the positive response to the film’s trailer; Says ‘I have been fortunate to have film’

Tiger 3 is slated for release this Diwali on Sunday, November 12, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It was directed by Maneesh Sharma. Bollywood's finest star Salman Khan is ecstatic by the overwhelming reception to the 'Tiger 3' trailer and said he has been blessed to have films in his career that have shown him a lot of love.
MUMBAI: Bollywood's finest star Salman Khan is ecstatic by the overwhelming reception to the 'Tiger 3' trailer and said he has been blessed to have films in his career that have shown him a lot of love. Salman Khan said, “I think what we are witnessing today as a response to the Tiger 3 trailer is simply outstanding. I have been fortunate to have films in my career that have given me a lot of love. But to get this volume of appreciation and to see this amount of frenzy after a trailer launch, is truly special and a rare feeling. I’m happy that our trailer has hit all the right notes and people are supremely excited to watch Tiger 3 in cinemas! I’m also really touched by how people have reacted to seeing Katrina and me back as Zoya & Tiger.”

Also read: Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Sam Bahadur' to hit big screen on Dec 1 next year

He further added, “I’m aware that these two super-agents hold a special place in the hearts of the audience and I’m glad that we have lived upto their expectations with the Tiger 3 trailer. I think people will be very happy seeing both of us in action, taking on our enemies shoulder to shoulder.”

Katrina Kaif co-stars with Salman, she is pleased with the way the trailer performed so far. Katrina said, “It is incredible to see the reaction that the trailer of Tiger 3 has got! It is simply phenomenal to have all this love come our way because the entire team has given their all to make Tiger 3 an action spectacle. This is the third film of the Tiger franchise and I’m well aware of the massive expectations that people have from Tiger 3. I’m happy that the trailer is getting unanimous love and it brilliantly sets the tone for the Tiger 3 campaign till release.”

She continued, “Tiger and Zoya are two pieces of the same puzzle. They are charismatic and daredevil when they work together as a unit and I’m thrilled to see how people are excited to see these two spies back in action, saving the day. If people have loved the trailer so much, I can confidently say that they will be blown away with what the film has to offer!”

Tiger 3 is slated for release this Diwali on Sunday, November 12, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It was directed by Maneesh Sharma.

Also read: Must read! Ronnie Srewvala on 'Sam Bahadur' and 'Animal' releasing on the same date, "not scared of the clash"

