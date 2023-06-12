Aww! Abhishek Bachchan has the cutest message for Navya Nanda on her birthday, check it out

MUMBAI: There are very few actors in the Hindi film industry who have an unusual sense of humour. Abhishek Bachchan is one of them. The actor is known for outstanding performances in movies and series like Ghoomer, Dasvi, Guru, Dhoom 1 and 2, Breathe: Into The Shadows and many more.

Abhishek Bachchan has a unique persona and it’s very evident when he enters the room with so many actors present there. The Bachchan family is loved and admired by the fans, be it for Abhishek bachchan’s movies, Amitabh Bachchan’s movies, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s movies or even the personal lives of the family members including Navya Naveli Nanda, the niece of Abhishek Bhachchan.

Beyond the movies, in their personal lives, Abhishek Bachchan and other family members share a strong bond. Recently, Abhishek was seen in The Archies premiere event where we could see him prepping up Agastya Nanda, his nephew.

Abhishek Bachchan is not very active when it comes to her Instagram profile and therefore, when he posts something, the fans of the actor make sure they don’t miss it as they all wait eagerly for the actor to post something.

Well today is Navya’s birthday and Abhishek Bachchan, being the sweetest uncle, has a very cute message for his niece. So let’s take a look at the post below:

As we can see in the post, Navya Nanda looks really cute and she has even replied to her uncle’s message.

