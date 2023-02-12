AWW! Alia Bhatt writes an emotional note for hubby Ranbir Kapoor, also wishes Sandeep Reddy Vanga for the success of Animal

MUMBAI: Animal, the movie that stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol in the leading role has really created a strong buzz among the fans and the audience. The movie is directed by the ‘Kabir Singh’ director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and has become one of the biggest releases of the year.

The teaser and the songs of the movie had successfully created a solid mark all over the social media while the fans were eagerly looking forward to watching the movie as they were excited after watching the amazing trailer.

The film finally released yesterday and the audience are in love with everything about the movie, especially Ranbir Kapoor’s acting. While everyone’s been giving their reviews, there are fans who cannot keep their happiness in control and are showering their love on Ranbir Kapoor.

Amidst all this, now actress Alia Bhatt, wife of Ranbir Kapoor posted something really emotional on Instagram, wishing Ranbir Kapoor for his performance in Animal and the success of the movie.

Check out the post below:

As we can see in the post, Alia Bhatt doesn’t just mention about Ranbir Kapoor as an actor but also as a father and a husband. She also mentions about Raha, their daughter taking her first steps.

The note is really adorable but it’s not just Ranbir Kapoor that she has wished for. She has also wished the director Sandeep Reddy Vanga in her story. Take a look at the story below:

Animal has really touched everyone’s heart for multiple reasons, be it the action, be it Ranbir Kapoor’s performance, be it Bobby Deol’s performance and the list goes on.

