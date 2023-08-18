Aww! Amitabh Bachchan reveals about Madhuri Dixit ACTUALLY adopting Tuffy after the release of the film 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun'

MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan has made us all love Kaun Banega Crorepati. The 15th season of the quiz show began recently and fans are already loving it.

Amitabh Bachchan has been loved as the host of the show and he makes the show even more interesting for everyone. While we all get to learn a lot from it, there is entertainment as well in each episodes.

The contestants have some fun and amazing stories to share and even our favourite host gives us some stories from his personal life.

He also shares some tales of the Bollywood industry. In one of the recent episodes, Kunal Sinh Dodia appeared on the show and got a chance to sit on the hot seat. He is a police sub inspector from Ahmedabad and started off the quiz show well.

Kunal had a question on Bollywood for Rs 2000. The question was - Which animal acts as an umpire in the film, Hum Aapke Hain Koun? The options were given and he correctly chose option D which was a dog.

And Amitabh Bachchan again had an interesting and rare information to give about the film and the actors. Hum Aapke Hain Koun stars Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan as the leads. Big B revealed that Madhuri Dixit had literally adopted Tuffy in the film after the film’s release.

