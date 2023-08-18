Aww! Ananya Panday reveals about Shah Rukh Khan's message to her for her debut film and it's quite a sweet story, read more to find out

Ananya Panday is eagerly anticipating the release of her upcoming film Dream Girl, which serves as a sequel to the 2019 hit movie. In this new installment, she takes on the role of Pari, the love interest of Ayushmann Khurrana's character.
MUMBAI: Ananya Panday is eagerly anticipating the release of her upcoming film Dream Girl, which serves as a sequel to the 2019 hit movie. In this new installment, she takes on the role of Pari, the love interest of Ayushmann Khurrana's character. 

The film is scheduled for release on August 25, 2023. Ananya Panday shares a close relationship with Shah Rukh Khan, and she is also the best friend of his daughter, Suhana Khan. Notably, Dream Girl 2 also boasts a distinctive connection to SRK. 

In an earlier promotional segment of the movie, Ayushmann Khurrana's character, Pooja, engaged in a flirtatious exchange with Shah Rukh's character from the film Pathaan. Recently, the actress candidly discussed the bond she shares with the Jawan actor.

During an interview with News18, Ananya Panday talked about the bond that she shares with the Jawan actor and recalled, “The first time he saw me on the big screen, he sent me a really long message, which I’ve almost framed and kept at home. Even though I’ve known him practically all my life, I’m still star-struck every time he walks into the room and that’s not just because of the actor that he is but also the human being that he is.” 

When asked about the one thing that she admires the most about him, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress answered, “He’s witty, humble, funny, and caring and can make anyone feel so, so special. I’ve observed the human being in him a lot while growing up”. 

Speaking about her family’s excitement for her upcoming film Dream Girl 2, Ananya revealed, “My dad is very excited. My nana is also very thrilled. He sent me a very sweet message on our family group. He wrote, ‘This film will be the greatest film of all times and beat all box office numbers.’ It’s my family’s kind of film. My mum’s side of the family live in Delhi. I know that they’re the kind of audience who will watch the first-day-first-show of this film.”

The Gehraiyaan actress isn’t sure whether her younger sister, Rysa Panday will watch the film or not. “I don’t know about my younger sister though. She has Tarantino-esque choices. She wished me good luck for the film. So, maybe, she’ll watch it,” she added.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

