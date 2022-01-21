Aww! Deepika Padukone opens up about her equation with ‘Gehraiyaan’ co-star Ananya Pandey

MUMBAI: In a new video shared on Thursday, Deepika talks about how Dhairya is like her ‘older brother’ and Ananya is like her ‘baby sister’. “Ananya, Sid, and Dhairya, I think we've had the best time anyone can truly have on a film set. Dhairya for me is like an older brother, someone that I know if I have any sort of issue, I can just call him up in the middle of the night and he'll be there," she told Filmfare.

Also Read: Couple Goals! Ranveer Singh is impressed with Deepika Padukone’s acting in ‘Gehraiyaan’, read to know more

She then talks about Ananya and says, “Ananya for me is like.. and the world knows this… is like a baby sister, she is younger than my sister but so wise and talented.” Deepika then talks about Siddhant and says, “Sid again I think for me to see him very closely from Gully boy and to see him from that journey, to see the kind of work he has put in for the movie, to see that evolution. He is someone I am extremely fond of and we made friends for life.”

Also Read: Couple Goals! Ranveer Singh is impressed with Deepika Padukone’s acting in ‘Gehraiyaan’, read to know more

Gehraiyaan's first trailer, which was released on Thursday, offers a look at the complicated and chaotic lives of four characters, played by Deepika, Siddhant, Ananya and Dhairya.

Gehraiyaan is directed by Shakun Batra, best known for directing the critically-acclaimed 2016 family drama Kapoor & Sons, which was also produced by Karan Johar through his banner Dharma Productions. Also starring actors Nasseruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles, Gehraiyaan is scheduled to be released on February 11 on streaming service Prime Video.

Credit: Hindustan Times