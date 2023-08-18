Aww! Ishita Dutta shares the cutest click with son Vaayu, take a look

Popular actors Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth have officially joined the ranks of celebrity parents, marking their entry into the world of parenthood. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy on the 19th of June.
MUMBAI:  Popular actors Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth have officially joined the ranks of celebrity parents, marking their entry into the world of parenthood. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy on the 19th of June. 

Also read - Really! Mom-to-be Ishita Dutta says “Last Month not easy”, as she speaks about her feelings in the third trimester

As they embark on this new chapter of their lives, Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth have been graciously offering glimpses of their journey into parenthood to their fans and followers. 

Yesterday, Drishyam actress Ishita Dutta shared a beautiful snap that captured the affectionate bond between a mother and her child.

Last night, Ishita Dutta shared an incredibly touching moment with her fans on her social media account that captured the essence of motherhood. 

She posted a picture on her Instagram where Ishita can adoringly be seen cradling her baby boy, revealing the overwhelming love and joy that parenthood has brought into their lives. 

The picture was accompanied by a sweet lullaby, adding an extra layer of tenderness and emotion to the heartfelt moment.

Ishita's affectionate embrace of her baby boy not only reveals the deep connection between mother and child but also exudes a sense of blissful contentment.

The romantic journey of Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth began on the set of the TV show Rishton Ka Saudagar – Baazigar in 2016.

Their on-screen collaboration blossomed into a real-life love story, leading the couple to take the next step. In November 2017, filled with love and affection, Ishita and Vatsal exchanged vows and tied the knot.

Back in March of this year, the announcement of Ishita's pregnancy created quite a buzz. The couple, Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth, officially confirmed the news during the first week of April, using a heartfelt Instagram post. To unveil their pregnancy journey, they treated their followers to stunning maternity photos from a special photoshoot.

On July 19, the couple's journey culminated with the arrival of their son. Sharing their newfound happiness, Ishita and Vatsal took to Instagram once again to announce the birth of their baby boy.

On August 10, Ishita Dutta took to Instagram to share a precious moment from her baby boy's naamkaran ceremony. The couple chose a unique name for their baby boy and named him Vaayu.

Also read -Wow! Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth finally reveal their son's name; post the Naamkaran ceremony on social media! Read More!

Work-wise, Ishita Dutta embarked on her career with a Telugu film. She then transitioned to Indian television and became a prominent presence in numerous well-received TV shows. Her versatile talent also extended to the silver screen, where she showcased her acting prowess.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

