Aww! Kajal Aggarwal’s baby shower pictures are unmissable

MUMBAI: Kajal Aggarwal made her acting debut with the 2004 Hindi film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na. She had her first Telugu film release in 2007, Lakshmi Kalyanam. In the same year, she starred in the box office hit Chandamama, which earned her recognition. The 2009 Telugu film Magadheera marked a turning point in her career, earning her critical acclaim. It ranks among the highest-grossing Telugu films of all time and fetched her Best Actress nominations at several award ceremonies including South Filmfare Awards.

The actress celebrated her baby shower with Gautam Kitchlu recently. The pictures and videos are going viral. She is looking gorgeous in a saree.

She took to Instagram and dropped pictures from the celebration.

Take a look.

Earlier, she gave a savage reply to trollers who body-shamed her. The actress shared a post with pictures from her vacation and said, "I’ve been dealing with the most amazing new developments in my life, my body, my home and most importantly my work place. Additionally, certain comments/ body-shaming messages/ memes don’t really help :) let’s learn to be kind and if that’s too hard, maybe, just live and let live!"

Kajal further added that during pregnancy, our bodies go through several changes, including weight gain.

She said that the whole process of birthing a little infant is a celebration that we are privileged to experience.

