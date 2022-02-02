Aww! Kartik Aryan confesses he has fallen in love on his Instagram handle, deets inside

MUMBAI: Kartik Aryan has broken the hearts of millions of girls as the actor confessed to being in love on his Instagram handle on Tuesday, February 1.

To everyone’s surprise, Kartik's latest love is the cute pet he has adopted and named 'Katori'. Welcoming his pet dog to his family, the actor shared cute pictures on social media. His friends and well-wishers from the industry reacted to his post with adorable comments.

Also Read:OMG! Check out times when Kartik Aaryan made headlines for shocking reasons

Kriti Sanon remembered about her own pet dog Disco as she wrote, "Awwwwww!!!! Maltese? Poodle? Or bichon? Looks exactly like how disco was when he was a baby!". Bhumi Pednekar expressed her love for Katori and wrote, "Awwwwwww (red heart) Hearts melting." Rakul Preet Singh also took to comments section and wrote, "Katoriii such a cute name".

The 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' actor has even made an Instagram account in his pet dog's name 'Katori Aaryan' whose bio reads as 'Can’t pronounce my breed yet'. The said account has already been followed by around 8000 followers within a day. Here's a snapshot of Katori's account.

Also Read:Interesting! Producer Bhushan Kumar defended Kartik Aaryan on the release controversy of Allu Arjun starrer ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan has pretty exciting films lined up for 2022. He will be seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' opposite Kiara Advani, which is slated to release on March 25.

Another interesting project is the action-comedy 'Shehzada' opposite Kriti Sanon. The Rohit Dhawan directorial, scheduled to release on November 4, is the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's Telugu superhit film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'. He also has romantic thriller 'Freddy' and survival drama 'Captain India' in his pipeline.

Credit: DNA