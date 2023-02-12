Aww! Neetu Kapoor remembers husband Rishi Kapoor as son Ranbir Kapoor breaks records at Box Office with Animal

As actor Ranbir Kapoor's movie 'Animal' released in theatres, his mother Neetu Kapoor posted a wistful comment on how she wished that her late husband Rishi Kapoor could see their son's performance.
MUMBAI: As actor Ranbir Kapoor's movie 'Animal' released in theatres, his mother Neetu Kapoor posted a wistful comment on how she wished that her late husband Rishi Kapoor could see their son's performance.

Ranbir's mother and veteran actor Neetu took to Instagram stories to share a picture of Ranbir and wrote, "Wish Rishiji was here." Ranbir is seen sporting long hair that he has tied up into a halfway bun. Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 in the year 2020 at the age of 67.

He was suffering from leukaemia. He was in New York for a considerable amount of time for his treatment. Neetu was there for him as a rock-solid partner through thick and thin. Meanwhile, 'Animal' helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Shakti Kapoor and Triptii Dimri.

'Animal' showcases a story about a father-son relationship, played by Anil and Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir's character is protective and obsessive about his father's love and is seen threatening everybody who comes in the way of his love for his father.

The 3 hour-21 minute long film released in theatres on December 1 in 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

