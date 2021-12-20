Aww! Newly Weds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal move into their new homes! CHECK OUT THE PICTURES

MUMBAI: It’s been Merely ten days to the very hyped wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal . Following their wedding on 9th December, newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal entered their new home as neighbors to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.

There were also pictures of a pandit arriving for the gharpravesh puja.During their first foray into their new home, Vicky Kaushal's parents, Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal, also accompanied their son and daughter-in-law Katrina Kaif. Check out some of the videos and photos:

Katrina Kaif posted a picture of her mehendi on her official Instagram account yesterday, 19th December, simply adding a heart emoji to the caption. Nonetheless, fans pounced in the comments, hoping to uncover Vicky Kaushal's name in her Mehendi - yet another traditional Hindu custom for the uninitiated. “Vicky ka Naam kahaa hai Mehendi mein,” one fan asked while another commented, “My hopeless romantic self is trying to find Vicky's name on her hand.” “Not me zooming and finding his name,” a third added. Check out Katrina’s post below:

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will be resuming his yet-untitled film with producer Dinesh Vijan opposite Sara Ali Khan, he is also focusing on Sam Manekshaw with Meghna Gulzar. On the other hand, reports suggested that Katrina Kaif has already jetted off to resume the shoot of Tiger 3, with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi in Delhi.

