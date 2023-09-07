Aww! Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary talk about having kids, “we do not question God’s plans”

The couple who has been married for 7 years revealed that they have been planning to have a child ever since they tied the knot.
we do not question God’s plans

MUMBAI :The popular faces namely Yuvika and Prince are considered as one of the cutest couples in the industry. The two of them also faced many problems but are now happily married to each other. Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula met each other for the first time inside the Bigg Boss 9 house, the television reality series that they had participated in, together. Bigg Boss was lucky for them.

The couple who has been married for 7 years revealed that they have been planning to have a child ever since they tied the knot. Talking about it to a news portal, Yuvika said, “Before marriage, people persistent…'shadi kra lo'. Thereafter, they get on to you with, ‘when are you having a kid’. No one asks, when are you getting a diamond (laughing). We have been planning a child since we married, but it is in god’s hands, and we do not question his plans.”

Earlier Yuvika spoke about having kids during the Covid pandemic saying, “It is scary to get pregnant. I get surprised to see people getting pregnant. I wonder how they managed to do so. It is terrifying to be pregnant and be in one place and not step out. Having a baby in this time of health crisis… I salute to those who have done it like some of my own friends including Kishwar M Rai, who along with husband Suyyash welcomed a baby boy in August.”

