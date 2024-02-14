Aww! Saira Banu shares sweet handwritten love letters to her by Dilip Kumar

Dilip and Saira tied the knot in 1966 and were one of the most iconic couples till the Devdas actor passed away in 2021. After a long ailment, Dilip Kumar died on July 7 last year.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 02/14/2024 - 14:53
movie_image: 
Saira Banu

MUMBAI: Legendary actor Dilip Kumar died on July 7 last year at the age of 98. His love story with wife Saira Banu has always grabbed attention. She has spoken about being 'extremely distressed' after the death of her husband. 

Also Read-Shocking! Oscars 2022 does not pay tribute to the late Lata Mangeshkar and Dilip Kumar

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Saira has shared the beautiful love letters that Dilip saab had written for her. She said, “Dilip Sahib and I shared a beautiful tradition of exchanging handwritten notes, a ritual that bound us together beyond distance and time in the hustle of daily life. Amidst our errands, Sahib would often write beautiful short notes for me each carrying a world of affection in its concise lines.”

She added, “Likewise, I would seize any spare moment to pour my heart onto paper, scribbling words of adoration and longing for him to discover amidst his own tasks. This exchange of handwritten treasures was the true essence of our love and being, something that people in the age of online dating long for but miss out on due to the cultural shift. Time is generous to you, see, though it can not come back it can be revisited by adapting those old charms of expressing love to your beloved and cherishing it together.”

Take a look at the letters;

Dilip and Saira tied the knot in 1966 and were one of the most iconic couples till the Devdas actor passed away in 2021.

After a long ailment, Dilip Kumar died on July 7 last year. Several Bollywood stars including Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, and Shah Rukh Khan visited Dilip's house and burial ground to pay their last respects. The couple married in 1966 and had a fruitful 55 years of married bliss. 

Also Read-OH NO! Saira Banu says she is extremely distressed post Dilip Kumar's death

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Filmfare

 

Saira Banu Padosan Junglee Dilip Kumar shaadi Hera Pheri Duniya Zameer Bairaag Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 02/14/2024 - 14:53

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Dhruv Tara: Wow! Dhruv takes the unconscious Bijli to their first meeting place
MUMBAI : The television show Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare, is an Indian science fiction romantic drama on Sony SAB....
Announcement! Disney Plus Hotstar announces Save The Tigers season 2, check it out
MUMBAI : This year started with a bang. The audience got to watch some amazing teasers, trailers and even announcements...
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani wedding: Whoa! The couple’s Goan wedding venue have rooms starting at Rs 20,000
MUMBAI : Rakul and Jackky are one of the sweetest and hottest couples in B-town. The duo make heads turn whenever they...
Vanshaj: Shocking! Yukti demands DJ to revise their HR policies
MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Pushpa Impossible: OMG! Pushpa advises Bapodara to REVEAL the truth
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit....
MUST READ: Abhinav Shukla talks about the challenges prior to release of his short film V-Day; says ‘Wrote this concept 4 years ago…’
MUMBAI: Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik are one of the most sought after couples on television. The two need no...
Recent Stories
Rakul
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani wedding: Whoa! The couple’s Goan wedding venue have rooms starting at Rs 20,000
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Rakul
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani wedding: Whoa! The couple’s Goan wedding venue have rooms starting at Rs 20,000
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Confusing! Kangana Ranaut’s random post about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan leaves netizens wondering
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
Must Read! We can expect a love triangle in the sequel of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya?
Arjun Kapoor
Netizens React! Arjun Kapoor’s first look from Singham Again builds up high hopes as audience expresses their excitement
Sshura Khan
OMG! Arbaaz Khan’s wife Sshura Khan recalls the ‘frustrating’ experience of her Instagram account being hacked
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
Box office! Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya had a decent day 5, whereas Lal Salaam is rejected by the fans all over