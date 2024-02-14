Aww! Saira Banu shares sweet handwritten love letters to her by Dilip Kumar

MUMBAI: Legendary actor Dilip Kumar died on July 7 last year at the age of 98. His love story with wife Saira Banu has always grabbed attention. She has spoken about being 'extremely distressed' after the death of her husband.

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Saira has shared the beautiful love letters that Dilip saab had written for her. She said, “Dilip Sahib and I shared a beautiful tradition of exchanging handwritten notes, a ritual that bound us together beyond distance and time in the hustle of daily life. Amidst our errands, Sahib would often write beautiful short notes for me each carrying a world of affection in its concise lines.”

She added, “Likewise, I would seize any spare moment to pour my heart onto paper, scribbling words of adoration and longing for him to discover amidst his own tasks. This exchange of handwritten treasures was the true essence of our love and being, something that people in the age of online dating long for but miss out on due to the cultural shift. Time is generous to you, see, though it can not come back it can be revisited by adapting those old charms of expressing love to your beloved and cherishing it together.”

Take a look at the letters;

Dilip and Saira tied the knot in 1966 and were one of the most iconic couples till the Devdas actor passed away in 2021.

After a long ailment, Dilip Kumar died on July 7 last year. Several Bollywood stars including Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, and Shah Rukh Khan visited Dilip's house and burial ground to pay their last respects. The couple married in 1966 and had a fruitful 55 years of married bliss.

