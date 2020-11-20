Aww! Shilpa Shetty's daughter Samisha looks super cute as she gets papped by the paparazzi

MUMBAI: Shilpa Shetty is the most loved and celebrated star of Bollywood. It’s been a while since we saw her in any movie, but the actress keeps herself busy by judging reality shows on television.

The diva has a massive fan following and keeps her fans updated about herself as she is quite active on her social media accounts. Her Sunday Binge videos become viral in no time.

This year has been filled with surprises, some good and some bad, but Shilpa Shetty was blessed with the best gift she could have asked from the almighty, as the actress became a mother to a beautiful little baby girl on February 15th 2020, and they named the princess Samisha.

ALSO READ – (Shilpa Shetty: Managing two kids an uphill task)

Since her birth, Shilpa has put posts, but no one has seen the little one as Shilpa posts only back shots of the baby.

But today, finally, the media got a glimpse of her daughter, and the photo went viral across the internet.

The little princess looks adorable and super cute.

Recently, during Diwali, Shilpa had posted a picture of her elder son Vivaan and Samisha and had said that this year, Samisha has blessed their lives in the form of Laxmi.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundara in the month of February had announced that they have been blessed with a baby girl in their life through surrogacy and they are thankful to the almighty.

Isn't she cute?

For more digital and Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Shilpa Shetty: Have accepted vegetarianism completely)