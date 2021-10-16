Aww! Star couple Saifeena celebrate their 9th wedding anniversary with sons Taimur and Jeh

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s royal couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are celebrating their 9th wedding anniversary today. The two tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed their first child in 2016. This year in February, the couple embraced parenthood, once again, and welcomed Jeh to their family.

The couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony and who's who of Bollywood were in attendance. The couple donned traditional wedding ensembles which looked too regal for words to explain.

Following the Pataudi tradition, Kareena's mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore passed on the family's traditional wedding ensemble and royal jewellery to the actress. The royal ensemble was first worn by Begum Sajida Sultan of Bhopal at her own wedding in 1939.

Nine years have passed since the two hot B-towners entered matrimony. And, today, they have two beautiful kids and a beautiful family. Their photos often go viral on social media. The adorable little munchkins get a lot of love on social media.

Coming to the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is helmed by Advait Chandan and produced by Aamir Khan Productions along with Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. The movie is loosely based on the 1994 American drama Forrest Gump. Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh are playing pivotal roles in the film.

On the other hand, Saif will be next seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2, which is directed by Varun V. Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra. The spiritual sequel to the 2005 film Bunty Aur Babli stars Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutante Sharvari in main roles.

