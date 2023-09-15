Aww! Vicky Kaushal reveals whether wife Katrina Kaif likes him with or without beard

MUMBAI: When Vicky Kaushal announced his marriage to Katrina Kaif, it left many hearts broken. While the Bollywood actor is often praised for his good looks, his wife has a preference for his appearance, particularly when it comes to his beard. In a recent interview, the Uri actor shared insights into his relationship with Katrina and how they complement each other.

Also read - Must read! "Where is Katrina??" Netizens asks Vicky Kaushal as he arrives for Ganapati Puja

As he promotes his upcoming film, The Great Indian Family, Vicky is sporting a longer beard. When asked about his wife’s opinion on his current look, Vicky told Bollywood Bubble, “My wife. My family and I are all clear that I should atleast have a stubble on my face. I don’t like myself clean shaven, that’s a occupational hazard. Katrina likes me with beard. Last whole year I was clean shaven because I was shooting for Sam Bahadur, so this year, she isn’t getting into how much beard there is. She is happy that there is a beard.”

Vicky went on to elaborate on their relationship, saying, “We are a great match because our temperament come together very beautifully. Like Katrina said in her previous interview, she has a tendency to overthink and panic, I have to calm her down. Similarly, i have those reactions some days and she is there for me. She fills in my gaps which I lack. I love it when we come to a conclusion together. It’s a blessing that she is a partner.”

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in 2021, after keeping their relationship private for several years.

Also read - Wow! Vicky Kaushal reveals Dance is his happy pill; On THIS song he grooved to at very sangeet for four years

On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal’s last appearance was in the blockbuster film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. He is set to star in The Great Indian Family alongside Manushi Chillar, scheduled for a theatrical release on September 22. Additionally, he has the film Sam Bahadur, directed by Meghna Gulzar, in the pipeline.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express