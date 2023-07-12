Awww! Neetu Kapoor’s cute gesture for the family is unmissable, check it out

MUMBAI: Veteran actress Neetu Singh is known for her charm and for being a part of one of the biggest clans of the Bollywood industry, the Kapoors. Neetu Kapoor recently expressed how proud she is of her son Ranbir Kapoor’s performance in the movie Animal.

Ranbir Kapoor has been earning a lot of praises for his performance in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed Animal. It’s not just the fans of Ranbir Kapoor but even his wife Alia Bhatt who wrote an emotional post praising his performance in the movie.

Also read - Lesser-known Facts! Neetu Kapoor reveals both she and Rishi Kapoor fainted on their big day, scroll down to know the reason

While Ranbir Kapoor was seen in a wild avatar in the movie, he is also setting some major daddy goals as there are times when he is spotted taking care of his daughter, Raha.

The Kapoor family has been going through a really happy time and we must say, it only fills our heart with joy to see this. Be it fans of Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor or Ranbir Kapoor, they are all standing united for the family.

This time, there’s more happiness on their way as Neetu Kapoor has posted something very special now. Check out the story below:

As we can see how special the festival of Christmas is going to be for the family as Neetu Kapoor has decorated the tree with Raha, Ranbir and Alia’s names on it.

Also read - Kya Baat Hai! New mom-in-law Neetu Kapoor wants Bahurani to rule the house

What do you think about this cute idea? Tell us your view in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.