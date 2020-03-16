Ayan Mukerji makes a nationalist pitch in his 'Brahmastra' back story video

Bollywood director Ayan Mukerji, who is gearing up for his big-ticket release 'Brahmastra' starring an ensemble cast, recently shared the inspirations behind the film in a special video shared by the film's makers.

MUMBAI: Bollywood director Ayan Mukerji, who is gearing up for his big-ticket release 'Brahmastra' starring an ensemble cast, recently shared the inspirations behind the film in a special video shared by the film's makers.

In the video, Ayan shares that the seeds of 'Brahmastra' were sown in his subconscious since his childhood and how his father always used to tell him mythological stories. He opines that every Indian gets influenced by the Indian philosophies in some or the other form.

When he stepped into the teen years, Ayan was introduced to the world of western fantasy stories like 'Lord Of the Rings' and 'Harry Potter' and later as a young filmmaker he explored how the western cinema was extensively using technology to establish big-screen spectacles.

When he sat down to make 'Brahmastra', the shade of all these influences came together and gave birth to the original story of 'Brahmastra'. The director, who has earlier helmed films like 'Wake Up Sid', 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', is proud of his labour of love that 'Brahmastra' is.

'Brahmastra', which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy, has been produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures.

The film is set to debut in theatres on September 9, 2022 across 5 Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film is presented by S. S. Rajamouli in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

