Ayan Mukerji: There's a lot of music in 'Brahmastra' which we haven't released yet

As his film 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' is currently creating waves after its release, director Ayan Mukerji revealed that apart from its blockbuster tracks such as 'Kesariya', 'Dance Ka Bhoot' and 'Deva Deva', there are other music tracks which are yet to be released.

MUMBAI: As his film 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' is currently creating waves after its release, director Ayan Mukerji revealed that apart from its blockbuster tracks such as 'Kesariya', 'Dance Ka Bhoot' and 'Deva Deva', there are other music tracks which are yet to be released.

Ayan took to Instagram to share the news that other tracks, which were not featured in the movie will be now released. He also shared why they were not unveiled before.

"Some News on The Music Album Of Brahmastra. There is a lot of Music in the movie which we haven't released, yet. Like... Rasiya... our Shiva Theme... other versions of our Main Songs... other Themes..."

"The main reason is that we needed to focus on finishing the movie properly pre-release, and couldn't do justice to launching these tracks properly."

He added: "This is just a general shout-out to say that we are resuming this Journey with focus and excitement now... that we plan to launch Rasiya and other tracks starting early next week... And we plan to have our entire Brahmastra Music Album complete and released - by DUSSEHRA, Oct. 5th !"

'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. The next part of the trilogy is titled 'Brahmastra Part Two: Dev'.

SOURCE IANS 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/18/2022 - 08:45

