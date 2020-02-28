Ayushman Khurana and Alaya F’s next is a social dramedy

MUMBAI: Ayushman Khurana's Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan received a great response at the box office from the audience and the critics. The actor is on a roll with his amazing line-up. wHe is raising the bar higher with every project and has created a special place in the hearts of the audience in a small span of time.

As per recent reports, he will next be seen essaying the role of a gynaecologist. The report further states that the title of the movie is Stree Rog Vibhag. Jawaani Jaaneman star Alaya F is likely to be paired opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in this movie.

The report also reveals that the movie will be directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, Anurag Kashyap's sister. Stree Rog Vibhag will be reportedly helmed by Junglee Pictures. Ayushmann has previously collaborated with Junglee Pictures in Badhaai Ho and Bareilly Ki Barfi.

The report further reveals that the actor has also signed up for a political drama. The movie will be reportedly helmed by Anubhav Sinha and Anek will be its title.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan theatrically released on February 21, 2020. The movie is performing well at the box office. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie witnessed a healthy growth over the weekend but it declined during weekdays.

The film is helmed by Hemant Kewalya and is bankrolled under the banners of Colour Yellow Productions and T-series. Along with Ayushmann, the movie stars Jitendra Kumar and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles. It also has Bhumi Pednekar in a cameo.