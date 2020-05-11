Ayushmann, Bhumi get nostalgic about 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha'

MUMBAI: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana recently called up "homie" Bhumi Pednekar, and they reminisced working together on the 2015 rom-com "Dum Laga Ke Haisha".

Bhumi made her debut in Bollywood as a smart plus-sized girl named Sandhya in "Dum Laga Ke Haisha". The film revolves around a school dropout named Prem, essayed by Ayushmann, who reluctantly marries the educated but overweight Sandhya. The couple come closer when they take part in a race, which involves Prem carrying Sandhya on his back.

Ayushmann took to Instagram to share his recent video call with Bhumi.

"What's up homie?" Ayushmann asked.

To which, Bhumi asked: "Who's homie?"

Ayushmann said: "You are at your home so Bhumi inside home is homie."

Bhumi wasn't amused with his joke and said: "Please we are in lockdown and on the top of it your lame puns."

Ayushmann then goes on to recommend her to watch the web series "Hundred", on which Lara Dutta and "Sairat" actress Rinku Rajguru recently made their digital debut.

"It is really cool. It reminded me of ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha'," Ayushmann said.

When Bhumi asked why, Ayushmann replied: "Because there's a couple whose problem is very ‘bhaari' (heavy)."

The actror added: "Lara is looking like a lady Chulbul Pandey and has killed it. Rinku's comic timing is great, just like Govida sir… It's a very good situation comedy show."

The show is about a terminally-ill girl looking for thrills, who is hired to be an undercover agent by an ambitious female cop looking for a promotion. Lara is the cop ACP Saumya Shukla, and Rinku plays the terminally-ill girl. The eight-episode series is available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.