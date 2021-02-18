Ayushmann gets Ryan Reynolds' action director for 'Anek'

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha has roped in international action director Stefan Richter for the forthcoming Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Anek.

Richter is known for his larger-than-life yet realistic action choreography, evident in action sequences he designed for Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson in the 2017 Hollywood thriller The Hitman's Bodyguard, and for Shah Rukh Khan in the 2011 Bollywood release Don 2.

"Anek is the biggest film of my career in terms of scale, and Anubhav Sinha is leaving no stone unturned to give the audience a huge big-screen experience with his vision. It is true that Stefan Richter has been roped in for our film. He comes in with a wealth of knowledge and has been an architect for big scale action movies around the world," said Ayushmann, disclosing the news of the collaboration along with an on-set image of Richter that he posted.

He added that he would be doing something new in the film courtesy Ritcher.

"With his craft, the action sequences of Anek will match global standards and give audiences a thrilling visual experience. Anubhav sir and Stefan are making me do something that is extremely new for me. As an artiste, I relish doing different things and constantly explore myself. Anek is taking me on a new journey that I'm really enjoying," the actor added.