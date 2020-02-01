News

Ayushmann Khurrana looks back at his 'Roadies' days

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Feb 2020 04:46 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana looks back at his "Roadies" days with some amusement and surprise, and says he is glad that the adventure reality show is still popular among the youngsters.

"I am really surprised ki 15 saal pehle main ‘Roadies' mein tha (I am really surprised that I was in ‘Roadies' 15 years ago), and it's the 17th season now," Ayushmann said.

"I am glad that uski TRP itni badi later on. (I am glad that the show has garnered TRP). I am really proud of Rannvijay (Rannvijay Singha) that he is taking it forward so well. I am a huge fan of Raftaar. Neha Dhupia, Nikhil Chinappa and Prince -- all are my old friends. I always wish the best of luck to them," he added.

Asked if he would like to be a part of the show again, Ayushmann said: "Kaash."

The 17th season of "Roadies" is titled "Roadies Revolution". The show will go on air on February 15 on MTV.

SOURCE : IANS 

 

Tags > Ayushmann Khurrana, Roadies, Raftaar. Neha Dhupia, Nikhil Chinappa, Prince, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
31 Jan 2020 09:41 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Vidya and Vivek to part ways? I Major misunderstanding to separate Vidya and Vivek
Vidya and Vivek to part ways? I Major... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
31 Jan 2020 09:40 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Major drama to unfold in the life of Shiv and Ananya in Zee Tv's Manmohini
Major drama to unfold in the life of Shiv and... | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Who carries the artwork outfit better?

Hina Khan, Sriti Jha
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the headscarf better?

Who carries the headscarf better?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days