Ayushmann Khurrana to romance him in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

19 Sep 2019 07:50 PM

MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana is a Bollywood actor who is known for playing characters that are out of the box. He made his film debut in 2012 with the romantic comedy Vicky Donor, wherein he played the role of a sperm donor. He garnered praises for his performance in the film and since then there has been no looking back. He is currently basking in the success of his latest outing, Dream Girl. He will be next seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. 

Recently, he unveiled the cast introduction teaser of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which is a sequel to his 2017 entertaining film, Shubh Mangal Savdhaan. The animated clip introduced the entire cast of Subh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan - Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Manurishi Chaddha, Sunita Rajwar, Maanvi Gagroo, Tripathi Pankhuri Awasthy and Neeraj Singh. Moreover, there were rumours of Kota Factory’s Jeetu Bhaiya AKA Jitendra Kumar being roped in as his love interest and they all have turned out to be true, as the actor is indeed going to romance Khurrana. 

