Ayushmann Khurrana sets celebrity goals

MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana made a strong debut rom-com tVicky Donor, which was highly appreciated by the masses and the critics. Right from his first movie, he garnered a lot of love and appreciation.

The actor has been seen doing versatile roles over the years to entertain us. Several movies of his went on to become blockbusters.

The handsome man is known for his content-driven films. The actor brings taboo subjects in front of the audiences with a touch of humour.

During the present lockdown, we are all fighting against the Corona outbreak. The actor was seen doing something special for a fan named Mona on her birthday.

Ayushmann on Tuesday sang the birthday song to wish Mona on her 49th birthday. As the country is under a government-imposed lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, there wasn't much that Mona could have done to celebrate her birthday, but he made sure to give her the best birthday present.

Mona's two daughters Janvi and Kavya tagged Ayushmann on his social media platforms and informed him that their mother loves his movies and acting. The two daughters then appealed to the Dream Girl actor to give a shoutout to their mother on her birthday.

This is indeed a very special thing that the actor did. He definitely has a heart of gold and sets celebrity goals.

On the work note, he will next be seen in Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan.

