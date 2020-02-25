News

Ayushmann Khurrana takes us down memory lane

MUMBAI: After the stupendous performance in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen in Gulabo Sitabo along with Amitabh Bachchan.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has opened to rave reviews from the audience. The movie revolves around the sensitive issue of homosexuality and has witnessed a great start at the box office. Also starring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao in the lead, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has raked in Rs 30.75 crore so far. And while Ayushmann is happy with the positive response to the Hitesh Kewalya directorial, he is beaming with happiness.

This was evident from the recent Instagram story wherein the Bala star channelled the 90s' kid in him as he grooved to the tunes of title track Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s blockbuster 1993 release Baazigar.

