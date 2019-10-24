News

Ayushmann Khurrana's film Bala's makers open up on allegations by singer Dr Zeus

MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana, who made his debut with the romantic comedy Vicky Donor, never fails to impress audience with his acting talent. The actor, who later acted in films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Badhaai Ho and Andhadhun, will be next seen playing the role of a bald man in Bala.

The film also stars Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar. The first song Don't Be Shy from the movie was out recently. Being a recreated version of Dr Zeus' original song Don't Be Shy, Dr Zeus claimed that the song was recreated without his permission. He tweeted, "Are u guys taking the piss @sonymusicindia @MaddockFilms @Its_Badshah @SonyMusicUK @SachinJigarLive wen did u compose don’t b shy & kangna.. more to the point how dare u guys b riding off ma old hits & fuckin them up??? Ya need to get original. My lawyers will b in touch."

On the allegations by Dr Zeus, according to India Today, the makers of Bala have made an announcement. They said, "Karman Entertainment owns the worldwide rights to the song Don't Be Shy by Rouge, the early 2000s classic dance hit, produced by Dr. Zeus. Karman Entertainment gave an official license to Maddock Films for the re-creation rights of Don't Be Shy, which is featuring in Bala starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, and Yami Gautam and directed by Amar Kaushik." The statement further read, "The song video went live on 18 of October and has received an overwhelming response globally. The video and the single itself were teased on social media a day prior and the fun banter between the composers, Badshah and the lead actor, Ayushmann had even/one in splits. Featuring music re-created by Sachin-Jigar and lyrics by Badshah and Mellow D, the video of this mane-efficient track has to be seen to be believed."

Directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner Maddock Films, Bala is all set to hit theaters on 7th November 2019.

