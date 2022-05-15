Ayushmann reveals his sharp undercover cop skills for 'Anek' in new video

All set to take audiences on a mission to make India win, Anubhav Sinha's 'Anek' headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana puts him through the ultimate test that proves his mettle as an undercover officer.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/15/2022 - 11:15
movie_image: 
Ayushmann reveals his sharp undercover cop skills for 'Anek' in new video

MUMBAI: All set to take audiences on a mission to make India win, Anubhav Sinha's 'Anek' headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana puts him through the ultimate test that proves his mettle as an undercover officer.

After canning an engaging rescue mission for the movie's poster over social media, the makers Thursday released a video where Ayushmann Khurrana's character undergoes a lie detection test and passes it with flying colours, owing to his confidence, resilience and hardcore training, always placing the country's needs before his. The promo highlights the attributes of an undercover cop in India

The upcoming thriller 'Anek' is all set to give the audience a thrilling experience and this video gives a foretaste of the dangerous and daring journey Ayushmann's character embarks in the film.

Says Anubhav Sinha, "It takes a great deal of training and strength both physical and mental to be an undercover cop and we've tried to portray that. This is just one of the things that a undercover cop is trained for and we will be highlighting a few of the other traits in the upcoming videos for the movie."

The video also gives audiences a glimpse of the actor's two personas - Joshua and Aman. While Joshua is a commoner and local cafe owner, Aman on the other hand is determined, strong and a man on a mission as he says, "Khudko capture karvana, meri planning... lie detector ko beat karna...meri training Let the mission begin..."

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Andrea Kevichusa in the lead, 'Anek' is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Benaras Mediaworks. The film is all set to release on May 27.

SOURCE: IANS

Ayushmann Khurrana Anek Anubhav Sinha Bhushan Kumar Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Dream Girl Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/15/2022 - 11:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Udaariyaan: Twist and Turns! Fateh makes a shocking demand from Tanya Gill!
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television; and the story keeps the audience hooked...
Raghubir Yadav likes to take it easy with quality work
MUMBAI: Veteran actor Raghubir Yadav, who is gearing up for the release of second season of comedy drama 'Panchayat',...
'Panchayat' director Deepak Mishra was a bundle of nerves before show's debut
MUMBAI: Deepak Kumar Mishra, the director of the comedy drama 'Panchayat', said that he was a bundle of nerves during...
Swaran Ghar: Realization! Nakul realizes that Swaran and Kanwal were right, Mickey takes her home
MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar has been one of the most anticipated shows of recent times; the show has already been garnering a...
Sucheta Khanna: Every role is a challenge
MUMBAI: Sucheta Khanna has portrayed a pool of emotions on-screen through her character Indrani Sharma in Rajan Shahi's...
Kundali Bhagya: Woah! Natasha comes to the court to save Prithvi and Karan, Preeta ignored by Karan
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued. Also...
Recent Stories
Raghubir Yadav likes to take it easy with quality work
Raghubir Yadav likes to take it easy with quality work
Latest Video