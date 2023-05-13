Ayushmann roped in to galvanise Indian team headed for Special Olympics in Berlin

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has been roped in to galvanise the Indian team and cheer for the athletes headed to the Special Olympics for people with intellectual disabilities scheduled to be held in Berlin from June 16 to June 25.
Special Olympics 
Special Olympics

MUMBAI : Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has been roped in to galvanise the Indian team and cheer for the athletes headed to the Special Olympics for people with intellectual disabilities scheduled to be held in Berlin from June 16 to June 25.

The actor says he has been "fortunate" to meet many "outstanding people".

He said: "In my life and through my work, I have been fortunate to meet many outstanding people, who, with their grit and determination, have shown the world that the potential for human beings to achieve greatness is limitless."

He added: "These talismanic personalities have set the example for others to be inspired. The Special Olympics Bharat Team is one shining example.

"I wish all the participants of this team the very best for the World Summer Games being held in Berlin, Germany this year. I know they will make us all proud!"

On the work front, Ayushmann is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Dream Girl 2', which also stars Ananya Panday.

SOURCE-IANS

 

