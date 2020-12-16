Azinkya Mishra bags Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjana Sanghi and Jackie Shroff starrer film OM: The Battle Within

MUMBAI: Child artist Azinkya Mishra, who has been a part of shows like Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Ishq Subhan Allah and others, has bagged his next big project.

According to our sources, Azinkya has joined the cast of Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjana Sanghi and Jackie Shroff starrer upcoming film OM: The Battle Within.

We hear that Azinkya will be seen playing Aditya’s childhood role in the film.

Produced by Ahmed Khan, Shaira Khan and Zee Studio, OM: The Battle Within is an out-and-out commercial action film. The film will be helmed by debutant director Kapil Verma, action director Tinu Verma's son. Om: The Battle Within is already on floors and is slotted for a 2021 release.

Aditya Roy Kapur, who was recently seen in Anurag Basu's Ludo while Sanjana Sanghi made her Bollywood debut with the Late Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara.

As reported by us, child artist Azinkya will also be seen in Saas Bina Sasural which is returning with season 2 on Sony TV (Read here: Child artist Azinkya Mishra joins the cast of Saas Bina Sasural 2)