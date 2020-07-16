B Praak becomes a father

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer B Praak and wife Meera have been blessed with a baby boy. The singer took to Instagram and announced the news on Thursday.

"Ohhh my God ... my hands are shivering while typing this. Blessed with baby boy. Thank you my wife, my queen for this. I love you so much. I have seen you all these nine months. You have gone through sleepless nights...no one can do that except mother," B Praak expressed his happiness.

Along with it , he shared a glimpse of his son, though he didn't reveal the newborn's face.

Also read: B Praak to recreate 'Achha sila diya tune mere pyar ka'

A lot of congratulatory wishes have been pouring for the couple on social media.

Actress Gauahar Khan commented: "Huge congratulations. God bless your family."

Singer Nupur Sanon wrote: "Congratulations paaji. Bless this cutie."

Back in the studio, B Praak is all set to come up with a sequel of the love song, "Filhall". The music video of the original number which featured Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon

Also read: B Praak collaborates with Payal Dev for a sad love ballad