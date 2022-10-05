B-town's Most Eligible Bachelor, Kartik Aaryan jokes, "They were saying don't marry" on marriage advice from Abhishek Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor!

MUMBAI: Abhishek Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor on marriage advice for Bollywood's Most Eligible Bachelor, Kartik Aaryan: Now we're planning for him!

Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan recently all went to Dubai for the All Stars Football Cup where the three superstars of their generations were often caught in candid conversations.

During one such conversation, Abhishek Bachchan who completed 15 years to his marriage was asked to give advice to the newly wed, Ranbir Kapoor who suggested that they give advice to Kartik, B-town's current most eligible bachelor. First the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star quipped jokingly, "They were saying don't marry" to which Abhishek then continues, "We're truly brothers in arms, we take care of our own. Now we're planning for him."

The young superstars, Kartik Aaryan and Ranbir Kapoor seem to share a great rapport as in many conversations during the Dubai press conference, they were seen joking around and often play football together as well. Ranbir and Abhishek had also hopped onto the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's ZigZag step fever as they were seen talking about it and doing the step in other videos from the event.

On the work front Kartik Aaryan is all set for the release of his highly-anticipated next on 20th May, while Ranbir has the audience awaiting the release of 'Brahmastra' and Abhishek Bachchan is busy with the third instalment of 'Breath: Into the Shadows'.

Recent Stories
