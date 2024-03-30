Baaghi 2: Celebrating 6 years of this Tiger Shroff-starrer which proved that #TheTigerEffect is unstoppable

MUMBAI : Bollywood’s youngest action superstar Tiger Shroff roared into the hearts of audiences with the adrenaline-pumping action thriller 'Baaghi 2'. This film, which has completed six years since its release, has not only showcased Tiger's exceptional martial arts skills but also marked a significant milestone in his career by solidifying his status as a versatile actor and a force to be reckoned with. The film collected Rs 258 crore at the box office, becoming Tiger’s first solo superhit. The film was also one of the highest-grossing films of 2018.

Trade analyst Joginder Tuteja called ‘Baaghi 2’ a film that “consolidated #TigerShroff’s position as a HUGE STAR!” The film’s success was attributed to various factors including Tiger's electrifying performance, the gripping storyline, and the raw action sequences that kept audiences at the edge of their seats. It became a benchmark for action-packed entertainers, and proved that Tiger’s #TheTigerEffect is unstoppable! Now, Tigerians are looking forward to ‘Baaghi 4’, which promises to take #TheTigerEffect to another level. The announcement of the project was made earlier this month, which has raised excitement among Tigerians.

At present, Tiger Shroff is looking forward to the release of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, which features him alongside Akshay Kumar. The film releases on April 10.

















