Baaghi 2: Celebrating 6 years of this Tiger Shroff-starrer which proved that #TheTigerEffect is unstoppable

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 03/30/2024 - 17:41
movie_image: 
Tiger Shroff

MUMBAI : Bollywood’s youngest action superstar Tiger Shroff roared into the hearts of audiences with the adrenaline-pumping action thriller 'Baaghi 2'. This film, which has completed six years since its release, has not only showcased Tiger's exceptional martial arts skills but also marked a significant milestone in his career by solidifying his status as a versatile actor and a force to be reckoned with. The film collected Rs 258 crore at the box office, becoming Tiger’s first solo superhit. The film was also one of the highest-grossing films of 2018. 

Trade analyst Joginder Tuteja called ‘Baaghi 2’ a film that “consolidated #TigerShroff’s position as a HUGE STAR!” The film’s success was attributed to various factors including Tiger's electrifying performance, the gripping storyline, and the raw action sequences that kept audiences at the edge of their seats. It became a benchmark for action-packed entertainers, and proved that Tiger’s #TheTigerEffect is unstoppable! Now, Tigerians are looking forward to ‘Baaghi 4’, which promises to take #TheTigerEffect to another level. The announcement of the project was made earlier this month, which has raised excitement among Tigerians.  

At present, Tiger Shroff is looking forward to the release of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, which features him alongside Akshay Kumar. The film releases on April 10.
  

 

 


 

    


 

 


    


 

Tiger Shroff Baaghi 2 Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Akshay Kumar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 03/30/2024 - 17:41

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Teri Meri Doriyaann SPOILER: FORTUNATE! Angad feels blessed to have Simran by his side
MUMBAI : Teri Meri Doriyaann is a popular show by Cockrow and Shaika Films on Star Plus, commencing with high...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi portrays Abhira wrong in front of the family
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Is Suniel Shetty hinting at KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty expecting their first child? Read on to know more!
MUMBAI : Suniel Shetty judges the dancing reality show Dance Deewane along with Madhuri Dixit, which currently features...
Nikki Tamboli in new hot avatar is sure to leave you awestruck
MUMBAI : Over the time, Nikki Tamboli has turned out to be one of the hottest Indian actresses and nobody can deny that...
Imlie SPOILER: OH NO! Surya's love interest Anjili returns back; Indira opposes Imlie's further studies
MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the top shows and is doing well when it comes to the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap a...
Kartik Aaryan shares a video with Harry Kane! The footballer says a dialogue from Chandu Champion, "Chandu Nahi Champion Hai Main!"
MUMBAI : Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' is set to present the extraordinary...
Recent Stories
Nikki Tamboli
Nikki Tamboli in new hot avatar is sure to leave you awestruck
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Nikki Tamboli
Nikki Tamboli in new hot avatar is sure to leave you awestruck
Somy Ali
Somy Ali: We, as a society, are afraid to talk about domestic violence
Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor and Shankar spotted: Netizens wonder if Nayak 2 is in the making
Sanya Malhotra
Sanya Malhotra exudes happy vibes as she collaborates with Shah Rukh Khan again after 'Jawan'
tamannaah
Tamannaah Bhatia shows her mesmerizing saree looks in latest photo shoot
Rajkummar Rao
Power-packed performer Rajkummar Rao’s Sri is now titled Srikanth, gets a new release date