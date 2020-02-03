Baaghi 3 poster out! Tiger seen with machine gun again

MUMBAI: Another poster of Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3 has been released. This poster looks quite interesting, and by looking at the poster, it is understood that there will be a lot of action in the film.

The action-packed film has been shooting for a long time and many scenes of the film have also been shot outside India.

The poster looks quite cool and in it Tiger Shroff is standing with a machine gun. At the same time, a gun tank is also standing in the poster to create a war situation, which suggests that this is a scene of war and such a long battle will be seen in the film.

Tiger Shroff, known for his action, will be seen doing a lot of action in the film, which is clearly known from his posters and the pictures of the shooting before.

Check out the poster below.

The special thing in this poster is the line written in it, which is getting everyone's attention. It is written in the poster, 'This time, is up against the nation' ie 'this time it is against the whole country.' Also, posters have shown helicopters, tanks, and explosions. The film is being directed by Ahmed Khan.

The film will also feature Shraddha Kapoor and Ritesh Deshmukh along with Tiger, in which Ritesh will be seen as a cop. There have also been reports that Jackie Shroff will also appear in the film and the special thing is that in the film he will be seen in the role of Tiger's father. The film is the third film in the rebel franchise and two films have come before it.

(SOURCE – DAINIK JAGRAN)