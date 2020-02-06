Is Baaghi 3 a remake of this film?

MUMBAI: The trailer of much-awaited movie Baaghi 3 dropped on the internet this morning. It received a huge response from the audience, and Tiger’s action sequences are just breathtaking.

Not only this, Ritesh Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor also seem to have promising and pivotal roles in the film.

While Baaghi was reportedly a remake of Telugu hit Varsham, which starred Prabhas and Trisha Krishnan, with elements of Korean flick The Raid: Redemption, and Baaghi 2 was a remake of Telugu hit Kshanam, Baaghi 3 seems to be adapted from 2012 Tamil hit Vettai.

Even though no official announcement about Baaghi 3 being Vettai's remake has been made, but back in 2018, it was reported that filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala has bought the rights of the Tamil film.

In fact, last year, there were several reports that claimed that Baaghi 3 is a remake of Vettai with Tiger Shroff in Arya's role and Riteish Deshmukh in R Madhavan's.

Moreover, Sajid Nadiadwala has been credited for story adaptation, which points towards the fact that Baaghi 3, just like its predecessors is not an original script.

In Vettai, R Madhavan and Arya played brothers. While Maddy was a cop, a timid one, he was aided by his rogue younger brother played by Arya.

Things take a turn when the cop brother gets in trouble and the rogue one comes to his rescue.

The differences were seen here between Baaghi 3 and Vettai are in the scale and action sequences, and it seems that more prominence has been given to the younger brother's character, played by Tiger Shroff.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 also stars Ankita Lokhande in a pivotal role. The third film in the Baaghi franchise is slated for a March 6 release.