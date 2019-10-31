Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff to do heroic stunts in Serbia

MUMBAI: Tiger Shroff, who is known for films like Heropanti, Baaghi, Baaghi 2, and the recently released War, is all set to do heroic stunts in Serbia for Baaghi 3.



Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film will see Tiger alongside Shraddha Kapoor.



The makers have decided on exotic locations of Serbia for the shooting of Baaghi 3, and Tiger will be seen doing stunts like never before in the upcoming sequel. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, producer Sajid Nadiadwala revealed the reason for settling on Serbia as the shoot location for Baaghi 3. He said, “We zeroed-in on Serbia for its freshness and virility, also because we are being provided with all support and co-operation by the country. The best part of shooting abroad is there are no distractions. Like a good father accompanying his child to boarding school, I’m just going to settle the crew in Serbia and come back to Mumbai after four days.”



Baaghi 3 is set to hit the theatres on 6 March 2020.