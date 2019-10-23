Baahubali’s Prabhas speaks about Ram Gopal Varma's film Siva

MUMBAI: Telugu superstar Prabhas has another reason to celebrate! Well, the actor was recently in London for the special screening of magnum opus, Baahubali, held at the Royal Albert Hall. Prabhas along with Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty attended the grand event and the film created a huge impact on the Non-Indians in London. The makers of the film received a standing ovation post the film's screening. Baahubali - The Beginning, the only non-English film was screened at the Royal Albert Hall in London ever since its inauguration 148 years ago, and it was a proud moment as the team received a thunderous response.



Post the film's screening, Prabhas in an interview with Asian Network spoke about how even before Baahubali, Telegu cinema had a wider reach in North Indian market. When asked about the same, Prabhas said, "Actually, not so huge success, but 30-40 years ago there was a film called Siva, directed by Ram Gopal Varma. This movie also made a great impact on the country. Baahubali crossed the boundaries. But yeah! We wanted the film to be big, but we did not expect it to so big in north India. Everywhere, it reached in the same way. The movie became hit with audience from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Japanese."