News

Baahubali’s Prabhas speaks about Ram Gopal Varma's film Siva

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Oct 2019 07:45 PM

MUMBAI: Telugu superstar Prabhas has another reason to celebrate! Well, the actor was recently in London for the special screening of magnum opus, Baahubali, held at the Royal Albert Hall. Prabhas along with Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty attended the grand event and the film created a huge impact on the Non-Indians in London. The makers of the film received a standing ovation post the film's screening. Baahubali - The Beginning, the only non-English film was screened at the Royal Albert Hall in London ever since its inauguration 148 years ago, and it was a proud moment as the team received a thunderous response. 

Post the film's screening, Prabhas in an interview with Asian Network spoke about how even before Baahubali, Telegu cinema had a wider reach in North Indian market. When asked about the same, Prabhas said, "Actually, not so huge success, but 30-40 years ago there was a film called Siva, directed by Ram Gopal Varma. This movie also made a great impact on the country. Baahubali crossed the boundaries. But yeah! We wanted the film to be big, but we did not expect it to so big in north India. Everywhere, it reached in the same way. The movie became hit with audience from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Japanese."

Tags > Baahubali - The Beginning, Prabhas, Ram Gopal Varma, Siva, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
23 Oct 2019 07:56 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka actors Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma are all praises for each other
Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka actors Vikram Singh Chauhan... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
23 Oct 2019 07:46 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Bigg Boss 13 | Who will get saved this week from going into the nomination zone?
Bigg Boss 13 | Who will get saved this week from... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sana Khan
Sana Khan
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Simple Kaul
Simple Kaul
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Rohit Roy
Rohit Roy
Sonu Sood
Sonu Sood
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi

past seven days