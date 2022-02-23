Bachchhan Paandey’s ‘Maar Khayega’ coming to you soon!

MUMBAI: Get Ready for ‘Maar Khayega’ the first song from Sajid Nadiadwala’s Bachchhan Paandey!
After the thunderous response the trailer of ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ received, Sajid Nadiadwala’s highly anticipated action-comedy will soon release ‘Maar Khayega’, the first song from the film that promises to take the internet and airwaves by storm.
Shot on a mega-canvas with larger-than-life visuals and unconventional choreography, the catchy ‘Maar Khayega’ will introduce audiences to the gangster protagonist ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ aka Akshay Kumar.
Directed by Farhad Samji, ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ also stars a talented ensemble star cast including Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez.
Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s action-comedy ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ is all set to release in cinemas on 18th March, 2022!
