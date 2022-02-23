News

Bachchhan Paandey’s ‘Maar Khayega’ coming to you soon!

By TellychakkarTeam
23 Feb 2022 01:23 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Get Ready for ‘Maar Khayega’ the first song from Sajid Nadiadwala’s Bachchhan Paandey!

After the thunderous response the trailer of ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ received, Sajid Nadiadwala’s highly anticipated action-comedy will soon release ‘Maar Khayega’, the first song from the film that promises to take the internet and airwaves by storm.

Shot on a mega-canvas with larger-than-life visuals and unconventional choreography, the catchy ‘Maar Khayega’ will introduce audiences to the gangster protagonist ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ aka Akshay Kumar.

Directed by Farhad Samji, ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ also stars a talented ensemble star cast including Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s action-comedy ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ is all set to release in cinemas on 18th March, 2022!

Tags Bachchhan Paandey Sajid Nadiadwala Akshay Kumar Kriti Sanon Arshad Warsi Pankaj Tripathi Sanjay Mishra Abhimanyu Singh Jacqueline Fernandez

