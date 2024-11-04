Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office PREDICTION: Distributors reveal why Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer is first choice this Eid

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

MUMBAI: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is the first choice this Eid. And, Akshay Kumar is thankful to his fans and the global cinema audience.

The common man is the best judge. He can sense an entertainer. And that is exactly what has happened.

The buzz on Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F, is special.

A leading distributor feels, ``#BMCM is the kind of film that families will patronise because it is that masala-entertainer which promises full on mind-blowing action, naach-gaana, comedy and strikes the right emotional chord. Also, the release period is favourable because there is Eid and Basi Eid are big in India, UAE, and some other parts of the world. Not to forget, these two big festive days are followed by a weekend.’’

And, even as the world of cinema stands by, waiting for the festival film, #BMCM to release, the Indian cinema trade is also excited because, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan carries the promise of a big day at the box office.

 

